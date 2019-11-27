Haney Technical Center to host Open House

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tom P. Haney Technical Center will host an Open House, December 3 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

The event is geared toward high school students, giving them the opportunity to tour the industrial labs and ask staff questions.

Haney will also hold a scholarship drawing at the event, in which three individuals will win $1,000 scholarships, but the student must be present to win.

Visit Haney Technical Center online for contact information.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the Open House.