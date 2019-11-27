Haney Technical Center to host Open House

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tom P. Haney Technical Center will host an Open House, December 3 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

The event is geared toward high school students, giving them the opportunity to tour the industrial labs and ask staff questions.

Haney will also hold a scholarship drawing at the event, in which three individuals will win $1,000 scholarships, but the student must be present to win.

Visit Haney Technical Center online for contact information.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the Open House.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Aaron Bessant park to host Beach Home for the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron Bessant park to host Beach Home for the Holidays"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

GCSC recognized as top 25 Florida online college

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC recognized as top 25 Florida online college"

Body found in Gadsden Co. confirmed to be Panama City Beach resident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found in Gadsden Co. confirmed to be Panama City Beach resident"

Thanksgiving Fitness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Fitness"

At-Home Workout

Thumbnail for the video titled "At-Home Workout"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.