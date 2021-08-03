Haney students return to school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There has not been a normal school year at Haney Technical Center in three years, school leaders said Tuesday.

But as school began again they said they were hopeful and that normal was getting closer.

“We’re just now wrapping up hurricane repair and so we’re very excited for the work that was done over the summer,” said Ann Leonard, the school’s director.

Students faced more challenges after the pandemic led the school to limit enrollment and students had to do distance learning. But Haney employees see the progress they’ve made just by looking out the window.

“We’re pleased with our enrollment. we have a full parking lot for the first time in a couple of years, so we’re really excited about that,” Leonard said.

As of Tuesday, 340 students were enrolled for this school year. That is close to pre-hurricane numbers.

“We still have three more classes that have not started yet that will start in the next two months so we’re looking at good numbers,” Leonard said.

Chase Kehl is enrolled in the Marine Service Technology Program. He has big plans

“I think there’s a lot of profit if I were to, like, globalize a small skiff and you know like have holes imported and become like a partner with Tohatsu or something,” he said. “Be a dealer for that and sort of just outline my own line of skiffs. so that’s the dream.”

Haney offers 18 career technical education programs. You can find out how to sign up here. Enrollment closes Thursday.