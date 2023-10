WINNER: Bride of Frankenstein

Bride of Frankenstein by Jimmy Carmon from Bay County is our winner of the 2023 Panhandle Pumpkin Carving Contest!

Jimmy wins a $50 VISA Gift Card courtesy of Mid-South Lumber Co.! Congratulations!!!

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2023 Panhandle Pumpkin Carving Contest! Check out all of the submissions below!