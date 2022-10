WINNER: Kraken Attack

Kraken Attack by Cara McBroom

Kraken Attack by Cara McBroom is our winner of the 2022 Panhandle Pumpkin Carving Contest!

Cara wins a $50 VISA Gift Card! Congratulations!!!

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Thank you to everyone that participated in the 2022 Panhandle Pumpkin Carving Contest! Check out all of the submissions below!