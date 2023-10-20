PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – As Halloween approaches here are some fun and spooky events for adults and families in Panama City.

Jackson County “Pumpkins in the Park”

On Saturday, come out to enjoy the pumpkin patch, food trucks, food, music, and fun. The event will take place at Madison Street Park in Jackson County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s perfect for children and families and take home a pumpkin.

Zoo Boo at Zooworld

On October 28-29, Zoo World is hosting its annual ZooBoo trick-or-treat trail from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come out for full-sized candy bars, free pumpkins, Live Animal photo ops, and much more. Order tickets online at www.zooworldpcb.com

Camp Helen Pumpkin Patch

The Historic Camp Helen State Park is kicking off its annual pumpkin patch on October 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $4 for parking, pumpkins range from $5 to $50.

Walk or bike for a cure with the Witches of St. Andrews

On Saturday, October 28, The Witches of St. Andrews is hosting its 7th Annual Ride for a Cure at the Captin Table Fish House. This event will help raise money for pancreatic cancer patients. Connect with the organization on social media @Witch4Pancreatic

Fright Night at Mosier Farm

The Mosier Farm is hosting its 14th-year haunted maze every Friday and Saturday night for the entire month of October. The haunted corn maze is open to those who dare, tickets are on sale for $15 at the door.

Pier Park Boo by the Beach

Halloween Day celebrate Boo by the Beach in Pier Park from 4 pm-7 pm. If you’re in need of a costume come collect gently used costumes at the Pier Park Mall for adults and children in all sizes.