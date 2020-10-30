Halloween events around the panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday is a big day for Halloween lovers. A full moon, a blue moon, the beginning of daylight savings time, and a night of spooky events! From haunted corn mazes to fireworks, there is something out there for everyone.

If you find yourself in the Destin Commons, their Spooktacular Haloween event beings at 11 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. There will be a magic and music show as well as balloon sculpting.

Spooktacular Nights at Harborwalk Village begins their celebrations at 6 p.m. with trick or treating and a costume contest. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

In Bay County, Harrison Avenue will be transformed into a Halloween hangout for the whole family starting at 4 p.m. All traffic on Harrison Avenue will be closed until the event ends. There will be tons of family activities, including pumpkin painting, an obstacle course, a haunted house, and live music. Once Harrison Avenue reopens at 7 p.m. a pub crawl will begin for adults.

If you’re looking for something that includes cute animals, ZooWorld is holding their annual fundraising ZooBoo event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a surprise animal and a trick or treating trail.

In Gulf County, St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is hosting their Howl-o-ween open house at the shelter beginning at 1 p.m. (eastern time). There will be candy and craft stations, along with children’s activities, live entertainment, and much more!

If you want to show of your costume, the Ghosts on the Coast event is for you. The costume contest starts at 5 p.m. and will be broken down by age groups, families, and a category for pets. Immediately after the contest will be trick or treating.