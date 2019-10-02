Gwen Graham steps down as co-chair of Rebuild 850

Fla. (WMBB) — Former Congresswoman and Florida gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham is no longer co-chair of hurricane assistance program Rebuild 850.

In a Twitter thread, Graham announced she will no longer serve as co-chair of Rebuild 850 because of comments she made about Governor Ron DeSantis on social media.

Yesterday, a friend called to tell me that because I have been tough on our new Governor – calling him out on Twitter and Facebook for policies I believe are harmful to Florida – I will no longer continue as co-chair of Rebuild 850. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) September 30, 2019

In the thread she says, “If my passion for Florida and my commitment to speaking the truth when this governor’s policies cause her [Florida] harm cannot be reconciled with my co-chairmanship of Rebuild 850, then so be it.”

We have reached out to co-chair of Rebuild 850 Allan Bense and are awaiting comment.