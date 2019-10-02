Gwen Graham steps down as co-chair of Rebuild 850

Fla. (WMBB) — Former Congresswoman and Florida gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham is no longer co-chair of hurricane assistance program Rebuild 850.
In a Twitter thread, Graham announced she will no longer serve as co-chair of Rebuild 850 because of comments she made about Governor Ron DeSantis on social media.
In the thread she says, “If my passion for Florida and my commitment to speaking the truth when this governor’s policies cause her [Florida] harm cannot be reconciled with my co-chairmanship of Rebuild 850, then so be it.”
We have reached out to co-chair of Rebuild 850 Allan Bense and are awaiting comment.