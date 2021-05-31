Gum Creek residents honor those who laid their lives on the line

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– A Panhandle Memorial Day celebration that started many years ago with just two residents and an American flag in Gum Creek, just north of DeFuniak Springs, took place.

It has turned into an annual celebration, at the community cemetery which has served the area for 160 years.

Residents and veterans gathered to honor those who have lost their lives. Gum Creek Cemetery Trust Chairman Daniel Wilkerson’s father was one of those two residents that started this annual tradition. He said it means so much to him that community members have continued each year even once his father passed.

“I think this needs to happen in every cemetery in America,” said Wilkerson. “I think we need to honor our veterans and the lives that were lost in the great wars and conflicts that we have had since our country began over 200 years ago. I think this is something that should be taught in every school, and I am a teacher.”

Wilkerson and his family attend the ceremony each year to watch the saluting of the flag, placing American flags on graves, and singing the national anthem.