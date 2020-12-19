Gulf World’s senior California sea lion passes away

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf World Marine Park employees say they are saddened by the loss of one of their senior California sea lions.

“Wendy” was the one and only sea lion born at Gulf World. She was born in June of 1995 and was an animal ambassador for her species, teaching thousands of guests about the difference between sea lions and harbor seals in the Sea Lion Show. “Not only did she make you laugh during the show, she may have even warmed your heart with a kiss,” Gulf World’s General Manager Pam George said in a news release. “Wendy will be missed immensely, by our guests and even more by our Gulf World team that cared for her daily.”

Preliminary necropsy results indicate a mammary cancer as the cause of her recent decline. Final results are still pending.