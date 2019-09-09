Gulf World offering free admission to first responders this week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the 18th anniversary of September 11th nears, a local business is doing their part to recognize and honor first responders.

Now through September 14th, Gulf World is participating in Emergency Responders Appreciation Week by offering first responders free admission to the marine park. In addition, first responders are given a message of thanks and gifts, while also getting the chance to win prizes.

Anyone interested must present a valid badge or proof of serve to participate, and this offer does not extend to family members.