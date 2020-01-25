Gulf World Marine Institute set to release 20 sea turtles

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — When cold temperatures hit, sea-turtles can become cold-stunned.

This shock happens when waters get to a temperature below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperatures in the Florida panhandle got very low on January 22 and 23. With this, members of the United States Geological Survey searched the Saint Joe Bay, as the bay tends to be a hot spot for any stranding turtles.

There were 20 sea turtles found and brought to the Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) in Panama City Beach to be treated.

The GWMI veterinary staff has now cleared the turtles medically to return home.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also cleared the turtles to be released.

The group will return the turtles this Monday at Cape Palms Park in Port St. Joe starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The address is 6081 Cape San Blas Road.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

You can learn more about GWMI here.