Gulf World dolphin passes away

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Gulf World said in a press release that their rough-toothed dolphin named Ivan passed away today.

The dolphin received his name Ivan after he was found stranded off Cape Sa Blas, FL following Hurricane Ivan, according to the release.

After he was found stranded he was said to be non-releasable by NOAA because of his young age.

According to Gulf World, he was in the middle of receiving treatment for bacterial pneumonia and suddenly died late Sunday night.

“He was loved and cherished by guests and staff and will be greatly missed,” Gulf World said in the press release.