Gulf District Schools returned to class on Tuesday

PORT ST. JOE (WMBB) — In Gulf County, students returned to the classroom after a week-long pause due to COVID-19.

The district was dealing with an outbreak, leading to the closure. Gulf County Superintendent Jim Norton said that the district has built-in 18 days throughout the school year that can be used if the virus spikes, like it did last week.

While there are still kids missing from class due to COVID infection or exposure, Norton said that the vast majority are back in the classroom.

“I think we’re back over 90 percent today,” Norton said. “I called around and you know surveyed our principals at the four schools and you know we’ve still got kids out. And kids under the protocol, kids for other appointments.”

Some teachers are still in quarantine after begin infected, Norton said. As a result, the district has had to use substitutes when students returned.