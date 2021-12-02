Gulf deputies make shooting and arson arrests at same home

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men were arrested in separate cases at the same home, Gulf County deputies said Thursday.

A man was arrested after a shooting that occurred at a home in Howard Creek early Sunday morning.

Billy Johnson

Tommy Glenn Smith, 70, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The victim in the case suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, the victim has since been released.

Then, on Monday, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire where the shooting incident occurred the morning before.

Billy Milton Johnson, 58, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with arson. No one was injured, but the home was a total loss.

Johnson was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility where he remains in custody. Smith was released on November 30 after he posted bond.