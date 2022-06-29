WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Community and business leaders cut the ribbon on a new Burger King restaurant on Wednesday morning.

The restaurant is located on State Road 71, just south of Highway 22 in downtown Wewahitchka.

One of the highlights of the festivities was former Toronto Blue Jays major league baseball star Jesse Barfield. Barfield shook hands and handed out autographed photos.

Burger King has now also become the largest private employer in Wewahitchka. They employ 30 people, which is a big deal for the town.

“Since they had their soft opening last Friday, it’s been the best opening they’ve had of any restaurant in the region, including Santa Rosa, who they thought was the ultimate,” Gulf County Economic Development Coalition Executive Director Jim McKnight said. “But Wewahitchka has had more customers over the last three or four days than any opening they’ve had in the past.”

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. until midnight. McKnight said Wewahitchka doesn’t have another restaurant with those business hours.