WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — A family of six lost their home to a fire Monday night on Jehu Road in Wewahitchka.

According to our newspaper partners at the Gulf County Star, the fire started around 11:20 p.m.

The house was reportedly declared a total loss, but the cause of the fire is still unknown. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family, who is currently staying with relatives.

North Florida Child Development in Wewahitchka is taking donations for the family. The children are three months, four, five and six years old.

Anyone wishing to help can call North Florida Child Development at 850-728-0997.