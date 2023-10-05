PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County authorities are investigating two different school threats. They’ve arrested two teenagers who each allegedly made threats at different schools.

Aiden Nelson,13, was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb the Port St. Joe Elementary School. The 7th grader from Port St. Joe High School made the anonymous threat on September 21 by commenting on teacher Mary Butts’ TikTok video.

“We pretty much knew who it was,” said Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton. “No matter at that point in time, the matter became a matter of crimes and punishment instead of corporal punishment.”

The school didn’t take the threat lightly and contacted the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office. They traced the IP address back to Nelson’s home and were able to confirm he made the social media post. A warrant was obtained for the student’s arrest, and he’s now at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

“A young boy, 14, 15 years old, they don’t always understand the ramifications that what might be funny now affects a lot of other people,” said Norton.

Just 6 days later, 15-year-old Johnnie Hood allegedly threatened to kill himself and other students at Wewahitchka High School. Hood posted the threat on the social media app Snapchat saying he’s “on the verge of killing multiple people.” He confessed to his crimes and was taken to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice as well.

“The mother and him cooperated, fully aware of his rights, came up and did the right thing,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison. “He told us what had happened and admitted to what he had done.”

Nelson is charged with making a false report of a bomb threat, and Hood is charged with sending a written threat to kill.