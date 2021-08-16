Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in coastal Gulf County Monday

GULF COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The coastal areas of Gulf County took some major hits from Tropical Storm Fred early Monday morning. The storm officially made landfall in Cape San Blas around 2:15 p.m. bringing 60 to 70 mph winds and heavy rains.

Emergency Management Director Matt Herring declared a level two strom activation around noon.

“We may lose some power, there may be power lines down,” Herring said. “So if you have to go outside be careful and be vigilant of what is going on around you.”

All non-emergency personnel were told to stay home from work. Gulf County offices will reopen on Tuesday.

Herring said he warned residents of dangerous flooding, road closures and a powerful storm surge.

“Indian Pass is one of the areas of concern,” Herring said. “We have one of the main roads or the main road closed there now because a storm surge has pushed water across the road.”

In Cape San Blas, you could see just how powerful the storm surge is from Tropical Storm Fred. Massive waves hit the jetties and caused flooding in surrounding areas.

The fierce weather stuck around for about an hour then pushed north to Wewahitchka.

Gulf County Superintendent of schools Jim Norton said he chose to close all schools Monday and Tuesday due to unpredictable conditions and err on the side of caution.

“We have a lot of rural parts to our community and dirt roads and rocky roads and still a lot of roads that are yet to be fixed from Hurricane Michael,” Norton said.

Norton said he plans to reopen schools on Wednesday. Until then he said families should stay inside and stay safe.