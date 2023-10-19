PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf County was experiencing a large power outage Thursday.

About 4,500 homes and businesses were without power in Gulf County along with a few spots in Calhoun and Bay Counties.

“The outage is due to a transmission issue, and we are actively working with our generation and transmission cooperative, PowerSouth Energy, to remedy the situation. Unfortunately with this being on the transmission side of the system, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time,” said Gulf Coast Electric in a social media post.

The company added that it will provide updates on the power restoration at www.gcec.com