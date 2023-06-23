WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — World famous Tupelo Honey is only produced in Wewahitchka, but the beekeepers who make the honey are struggling. They say the bees are dying, and even being stolen.

L.L. Lanier & Son’s world-famous tupelo honey is in a sticky situation. Several environmental factors are killing their bees.

The Lanier family has been making Tupelo Honey for nearly 125 years since Benjamin T. Lanier started the tradition in 1898. The business continued to grow and has been passed down 5 generations.

The Lanier’s are worried about what comes next. People using chemicals on their plants are passing along the poison to the bees.

“Everybody’s putting out herbicides, pesticides, larvicides, and all that stuff harms the honey bees,” said L.L. Lanier & Son’s owner Glynnis Lanier. “As soon as they hit the flower and ingest it, they’re dead. Some of the stuff they’ll bring back to the hive, but it ultimately eats through their gut.”

The family has also lost hives to other beekeepers.

“Beehive thefts have gotten to be a big thing everywhere. If you get a good hive from somebody, by the time you get the hive and all the materials, you got about $500.”

The Lanier’s have been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to combat the chemicals that are killing the bees.

“They found no significant disease in our hives, so it’s something in the environment that they’re coming in contact with. We’re working closely with them to try and figure out what exactly is killing them,” said Lanier.

Even though Lanier’s honey has gone through some hard times, they’re getting back up on their feet and business is still buzzing.

“Our honey’s been all over the globe, and we actually have people travel here from everywhere. All these years we have brought people in from everywhere just because of our honey.”