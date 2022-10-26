PORT ST. JOE (WMBB) — On Wednesday, State Senator Loranne Ausley and her colleagues visited Gulf County.

With the election right around the corner, many politicians are making final stops to talk to the citizens they will represent if elected to office.

Senator Ausley and democratic leaders from South Florida are on the ‘Florida Freedom Tour’. She is running for re-election for State Senate in District Three which includes 13 counties.

She explained areas that need improvement in the Port St. Joe community and what she plans to do about it.

“I hear people are struggling, people are worried about how to afford the rising price of property insurance, housing, child care, you name it,” Senator Ausley said. “And we are committed to making sure we’re addressing those issues. You know, we’ve had leadership that has wanted to focus on divisive issues that really tear us apart, I feel like I’ve been able to get things done in the Senate.”

She also explained what she was doing in Gulf County.

“I’m running for re-election so we’re here to let people know who I am,” Senator Ausley explained. “I’m from North Florida, I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve been standing up for North Florida and so today we’re we’re here at Northport, St. Joe, then we’re going over to check out the oyster lease at Indian Lagoon.”

Senator Ausley will be in Franklin County on Thursday.

Election day is on Tuesday, November 8th.