PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County has issued a rabies alert after an individual was attacked by a fox.

According to the news release, the fox tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

Anyone who engages with wildlife should use extra caution and be aware of their surroundings, the Florida Department of Health said in a news release.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans, they added. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

The alert is set for the next 60 days for the Gulf County area, officials wrote in a news release.