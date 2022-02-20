PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents of Port St. Joe are leading a project to help those in need.

The Port St. Joe Community Garden has the mission of bringing residents together to help grow food for other people who may be struggling.

In 2018, the Port St. Joe Garden Club and some community leaders came together with a dream: to start a garden to grow food and help feed people in need in the Port St. Joe area.

“It’s just a wonderful project, and it started as a nutritional project to get food out to people who are in need in the community,” project leader Kim Miller said. “It’s also turned into being more of an outreach program, which we’re really proud of that.”

Miller said the project had good momentum until Hurricane Michael and the pandemic slowed down the process.

However, it’s now coming to fruition.

The garden features over a dozen plots that will be filled with vegetables, fruits and flowers, along with a raised garden bed for people with disabilities.

There will also be citrus trees and plots for corn.

The garden will also have WiFi capabilities to help anybody who wants to have information about the different plants or anything else in the garden.

Miller said the outreach is covering a lot of bases for people who are in need, including the elderly, people with disabilities and veterans.

“It’s given us an opportunity to get out into the community, meet them, get to know them, find out what their needs are, and hopefully help them in any way that they have needs,” she said.

She also said City Commissioner Eric Langston has been an integral part of the project.

“It’s been a blessing to be involved in this because of what it’s going to do for our community… It’s going to beautify it,” Langston said. “It’s going to give everyone a sense of gratitude and awareness of this side of town.”

The volunteers said they will be breaking ground and sowing their first plant on March 5.

Learn more about how to volunteer with the Port St. Joe Community Garden.