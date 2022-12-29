GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 61-year-old Port St. Joe man was killed in a traffic accident when his sedan hit a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

The accident happened around 6:40 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 71 and Forehand Road.

Troopers said the sedan was traveling south on 71 and failed to slow for a pickup truck with a trailer that was turning into a driveway. According to troopers, the sedan rear-ended the trailer, rotated and collided with another vehicle that was northbound on Highway 71.

Authorities said the pickup trucker driver will be okay, but the third driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.