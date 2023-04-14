PORT SAINT JOE, Fla (WMBB) — After nearly five years the people of Port Saint Joe got their marina back.

“When the storm essentially gave us a blank canvas to work with Saint Joe Company invested millions of dollars to basically update it and bring it into the 21st century,” South Point Marina General Manager Preston Sutter said.

The Point South Marina nearly doubled the number of boats it can store and added some unique features.

“We have an app you have on your phone,” Sutter said. “It’s called boat cloud. Our clients that are staying in the barn can literally say ‘I want my boat in the water Saturday morning at 8:15 with a tank of gas and two bags of ice.’ Click.”

Making the boat-owning process as easy as possible.

“We call it ‘between the cleats,’” Sutter said. “So that the people pull up a dock and meet them with a cart. We walk them down to their boat, they go, Have a great day on the water, and when they get back, we flush it, we wash it, we put it away and they’re every on avenue eating dinner.

Residents said their favorite amenity is just having their marina back.

Mexico Beach resident Tommy Hayes said he use to have to drive over an hour to get to the marina where his boat was stored.

“You know I’m 15 minutes to my boat. It’s a sweet deal,” Hayes said.

