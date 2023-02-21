PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — PanCare opened a new and improved health clinic in Port St. Joe Tuesday.

For seven years, the clinic worked out of the health department building, but they quickly outgrew the shared location.

The new facility is located in an old bank building on Cecil G. Costin Sr. Boulevard and will allow PanCare to treat more patients.

“In this facility, we’re able to have more providers and therefore able to see more patients so it’ll really help us be able to keep up with the demand so people are seen in a timely manner,” PanCare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley said.

PanCare offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services at the new Port St. Joe location.