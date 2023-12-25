PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The View at St Joe Bay opened its doors on Christmas Eve, serving about 300 customers for a brunch with all sorts of yummy foods.

“We got crab legs, we’ve got pork chops, we’ve got omelet station, we’ve got a custard station for ice cream, we’ve got a whole bunch of desserts, like chocolate cake, some pies,” waiter Matthew Shechtman said.

A Christmas Eve brunch on the Gulf Coast is not complete without fresh oysters. Five-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen stopped by The View to shuck about 300 Indian Lagoon farm-raised oysters.

“It’s something that holds near and dear to my heart because most of all, I just like producing perfectly shucked oysters, and being able to produce that for people in the holiday season, as I got a lot of love for it,” Allen said.

Allen said one important trick to a perfectly shucked oyster is a clean blade.

“When they crack that hinge open you want to pry the shells apart and make sure none of that foreign show or any kind of debris or anything else gets in there so what I’d like to do is just slide the knife between my ring finger and my pinky before I wedge the shells apart even farther to cut the adductor muscle and that’s that’s pretty much it in a nutshell,” Allen said.

As soon as doors opened at 10:30 a.m., people were ready to enjoy the food with friends and family.

“Definitely a faster pace than what we’re used to here but it’s fun so we’re having a good time,” Shechtman said.

Shechtman said an event like this is what the view is all about.

“We’re really about reaching out to the community, we really at this time of year rely on the community to come in and support us so it’s nice to spend the holidays with them and let them know that we’re thinking about them, too, on the holidays,” Shechtman said.

Click here for future events and information about The View at St Joe Bay.