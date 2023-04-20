WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two wooden boats that were found by a couple in Gulf County were discovered to hold some historical significance.

Last November Brandy Hill and Randy Chancey were walking in the woods, searching for old glass bottles they had no clue they were about to make a historical discovery, two wooden boats in the dead lakes that are more than 100 years old.

“He found his, and I was like, walk that way and I was like, you’re not going to believe this and he’s like, what, I was like, I’m standing on another boat and so we dug, we came out here every day,” Hill said.

The couple hauled the boats back to their home in Wewahitchka and continued protecting them.

“We put our hearts and soul into this and this is something we did every single day and we came out here and checked on every day, we care about them a lot,” Hill said.

Hill emailed News 13 asking for our help to see if the state had any interest in knowing about the boats.

“No matter if they’re working boats, fishing boats, it’s a part of someone’s history and for somebody to come across something that somebody made actually made out of wood, out of logs is pretty special to me and that’s why I wanted to get it out to someone,” Hill said.

The Florida Bureau of Archaeological Research discovered our story and asked us to connect them with Hill and Chancey.

“We actually saw a news story about these two vernacular watercraft that were collected by local informants here in the area,” Underwater Archaeologist with the Florida Bureau of Archaeological Research Melissa Price said.

Archaeologists traveled to Wewahitchka in March to look at the boats and decided they needed to be preserved.

“Like these are very unique and very purposeful for the community that they were being used and we have no examples of these at all in our state collections,” Price said.

Thursday they returned to the site to pick up the boats and take them back to Tallahassee.

“So we want to do some radiocarbon dating to see exactly how old they are, and then test some of the paint samples to see what that is, maybe it was bottom paint, we don’t know and that’s all going to give us an idea like a tighter time period, I noticed there were remnants of shingles on one and also early examples of plywood,” Price said.

Hill and Chancey will always be part of this discovery. The state gave them the honor of naming the artifacts.

They chose ‘Sweet November Rain’, to remind them of the time and conditions when they discovered the boats. It’s a memory the couple will cherish forever.

“I ask him all the time, I’m like, can you believe we found that?,” Hill said. “Like, a couple like, you don’t never hear about that. It’s an experience I’ll never forget and I get to share it with my grandkids. I mean, how many grandkids can say my Mema or Pops went and found, a boat made way back when.”

Price said the state has not recorded any other archaeological site in this area of Wewahitchka. She visited the exact location where Hill and Chancey discovered the boats, to record the exact coordinates for the state’s archeological records.