GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf District Schools will be closed on Friday, January 14, due to several teachers out sick.

Superintendent Jim Norton confirmed with News 13 that the schools will close for a “wellness day” out of an abundance of caution.

He said there has been an increase in school staff getting sick and there are students out as well.

Gulf District Schools are set to return on Tuesday, January 18.