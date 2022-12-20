GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Anna Margaret Hoefker, 44, was reported missing by her family members. According to the GCSO, she was last seen in the afternoon on December 19th at her home in Highland Views.

Deputies said they believe Hoefker is driving a four-door beige 2011 Buick Lucerne with a Florida license plate.

Deputies added she might be in the Bay County area.

If you have any information on where she may be, contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227-1115 or your local law enforcement agency.