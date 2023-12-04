PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the holiday spirit through its annual toy drive.

The department is collecting toys for local kids in need that are identified through elementary schools in Gulf County and North Florida Child Development. This year, they are collecting for over 300 kids.

Toys and monetary donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office anytime this week between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. While the sheriff’s office already received many donations, they’re still in need of some gifts that are in high demand.

“Some of the things that we have the most requests for are Barbie dolls and baby dolls, Legos, Hot Wheels, things like that,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison. “Some of the items are big items like art supplies. It’s amazing how many of the young kids want art supplies just to be able to practice their creativity at home. Those are some of the much-needed items.”

This Friday is the final day you can donate to their cause. Donations received after Friday will go toward next year’s toy drive.