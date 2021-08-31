Gulf County School District to close all schools through Labor Day

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County School District announced Tuesday afternoon that they will be closing all schools on Wednesday, September 1 through Labor Day.

Superintendent Jim Norton released the following statement:

“The safety of our students and staff will always remain our first priority. We recognize that face-to-face instruction is the most effective educational model. However, COVID numbers are currently on the climb and having an impact on students, teachers, and on the support staff on whom we rely so heavily – particularly our food service workers and bus drivers. We are working in tandem with local health authorities and have made the decision to close schools on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3. This will prevent our students from getting further behind on course work and provide those who are ill the opportunity to rest and heal. I realize school closures cause an inconvenience to some, and for that I apologize. However, I truly feel it is necessary in order to build a stop gap measure that will prevent the virus from spreading more widely. Your patience and understanding as we navigate these rough and unknown waters is greatly appreciated. Again schools will be closed tomorrow – September 1 through Friday – September 3, and will reopen after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 7. In the interim, all schools and buses will be thoroughly cleansed and sanitized. Please keep our students, staff, and school leadership in your prayers, and thank you again for your understanding.”

Gulf County schools are set to return on Tuesday, September 7.