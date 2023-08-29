GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been put in place in parts of Gulf County which is still under a tropical storm warning.

Areas under mandatory evacuation include Cape San Blas Rd., RVs along SR 30 and US 98, Indian Pass, Simmons Bayou, and RVs at Oak Grove.

There are multiple ways to stay informed about Hurricane Idalia during the coming days.

“The best thing on social media is to follow our Facebook page, Gulf County Emergency Management,” said Gulf County Emergency Management Director Matt Herring. “Also, sign up for AlertGulf on the county’s website and you’ll get phone calls and text messages when things change and when we push information.”

Make sure you have proper supplies.

A gallon of water a day per person, non-perishable food, important documents, and a first aid kit are just some of the essential items to have ready.

For a full hurricane supply list, click here.