GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Gulf County man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually molesting a child.

Judge Devin Collier gave 48-year-old Joseph Weldon Davis of Wewahitchka the maximum sentence after jurors found him guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation on November 30.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing Davis sexually molested a child under the age of 12 over 5 months between 2020 and 2021.

On March 9, 2021, Gulf County Sheriff investigators arrested Davis. Two other women also testified against Davis stating he molested them when they were children.

“This sentence sends a strong message that crimes against children will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Gulf County Chief Prosecutor Tracy Smith said.

Judge Collier has designated the defendant as a sexual predator.