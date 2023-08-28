GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The eastern side of Gulf County has been issued hurricane and storm surge warnings as Idalia approaches Florida.

In Apalachee Bay, the U.S. Weather Service is warning residents of life-threatening storm surges.

In Port St. Joe, supermarkets are still in ample supply of emergency hurricane supplies such as non-perishable foods and water.

One Tallahassee resident and future Port St. Joe resident says even though the area is currently not under hurricane warnings, she doesn’t recommend taking chances.

“For me, if a big hurricane is coming to my house, which has huge trees, we leave because we don’t want to be in the house and we don’t want to cut our trees down,” said the woman who asked to be referred to only as “Rhonda.”

In preparation, Gulf County is offering sand bags at the Indian Pass Boat Ramp and Knowles Ave.