Gulf County deputies searching for escaped inmates in Port St. Joe

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates that escaped from the Gulf County Detention Facility.

Authorities said 29-year-old Rex Veasey, Jr. and 43-year-old Chad Johnson escaped early Tuesday morning.

Veasey has escaped from the Gulf County Detention Facility before. Authorities said he escaped last year on the afternoon of October 27, 2020. He was found that same evening.

Veasey was last seen wearing orange shorts and a long-sleeve white shirt. He was in jail on charges of sexual battery with a weapon on a victim between 12 and 17, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and escape.

Johnson was last seen wearing orange shorts and a short-sleeve white shirt. He was being held on charges of possession of child pornography, grand theft of a vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted escape.

Authorities said early Tuesday morning they were searching in the areas of Avenue A and Clifford Sims Drive in Port St. Joe.

Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.