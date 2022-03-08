GULF COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections ordered the evacuation of the Gulf Correctional Institution Tuesday evening out of an abundance of caution as the Chipola Complex fires burn over 29,000 acres.

Our media partners in Gulf County, the Port St. Joe Star, said there are 14 transport buses en route at this time to move inmates, according to Gulf County Emergency Management.

The fire is not spreading in the direction of the prison at this time.

Matt Herring, the director of Gulf County Emergency Management, said that the DOC has had a contingency plan in place since the Bertha Swamp Road fire broke out in northwest Gulf County on Friday.

“The storm that’s coming tomorrow going to bring some heavy winds,” Herring said. “They’re just worried that if the winds change and push (the fire) in that direction, then they could be in a mess.”

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.