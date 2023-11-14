PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center is saying ‘Seas and Greetings’ to visitors on Saturday, November 18th.

Their 4th annual ‘Holiday Open House’ will be held at the center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time.

You can bid on silent auction items, adopt a sea turtle nest, meet resident ambassadors, and more.

The start of the month of November marks the end of sea turtle nesting season, making this time of year the perfect opportunity to celebrate the turtles.

“Nesting season ended October 31st and this is a perfect time of year to celebrate the success that we had this season and to have visitors here to learn about all things turtle,” said Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center Director Jessica Swindall.

As a non-profit organization events like this are important to help fund their outreach and education programs.

If you can’t make the open house on Saturday you can still swing by the center Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern.