WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Construction workers made a shocking discovery Tuesday at the site of a new fast food restaurant in Wewahitchka.

The workers unearthed what appears to be the body of a child.

It was buried in a mound of dirt near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Ave.

Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies responded a little before 3:00 Tuesday afternoon and set up a crime scene.

They said it appears to be the mummified remains of an infant.

“It’s one of those cases where it’s just sad to see and even though it may be something that’s 30-40 years old we don’t know,” Sheriff Mike Harrison said. “Hopefully, we will get a timeframe on it. But the fact that it was mummified we realize we are dealing with quite a few years since. So much uncertainty of knowing whether it was here or whether construction with dirt being hauled in as to whether it may have been in the dirt that was hauled in, we just don’t know.”

Sheriff Harrison said he is unaware of any cases that might be related to this discovery.

Investigators will be back on the scene Wednesday morning.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy Wednesday to hopefully reveal more information.