WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death.

McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore said he was just a good man.

“He didn’t have to know you,” Scott McLemore said. “He knew you needed help, and you’re a human being so he will try to connect you, and he was certainly no fool. He helped people in the right way.”

McLemore was the owner of Dixie Dandy in Wewahitchka. Everyone in the community knew him.

McLemore’s family and friends said he was always there for the community in any way he could but never wanted recognition.

“He gave a people chance,” Dixie Dandy Employees Tina Bacot and Paula Sims said. “He gave people chances that nobody else had to. He had a huge heart.”

“He was very fair, and he gave himself up, and if people needed a discount or something like that,” family friend Jerry Gaskin said. “He donated a lot of stuff.”

McLemore grew up in a family of ten in Montgomery, Alabama. He moved to Florida at the age of 16.

McLemore loved sports like baseball and basketball. Family and Friends said they have several memories of him coaching and throwing baseballs.

“I can’t tell you how many millions of baseballs he threw to me,” Scott McLemore said. “He was 6’3 and was as quick and fast as anybody with his hands and real street smart but loving and kind.”

Will McLemore also loved fishing, diving in the gulf, and spending time with his family.

“He set the standard for us on many wonderful things in our family,” Scott McLemore said. “Everybody has beautiful memories of those, and we’re going to cherish those real hard right now.”

The accident happened on Thursday night when McLemore’s car hit a vehicle pulling into a driveway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said his vehicle spun back out into the roadway and hit another car.

The truck driver was not hurt. However, the third motorist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.