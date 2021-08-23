Abandoned shrimp boat, the “Donna Kay,” deconstructed on Monday

Gulf County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Chris Karagiannis

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The renowned “Donna Kay” said good bye to her spot on the Cape San Blas beach.

The abandoned shrimp boat has been sitting on the shore for around three years.

A grant program was put into place earlier this year to remove neglected vessels from Florida shores, including the Donna Kay.

No owner was reported for the boat, meaning there was no upkeep or safety maintenance of the structure.

Monolith Construction started demolition on the structure to remove it on Monday.

The company’s owner, Chris Karagiannis, said this was a big collaboration of local and state officials.

Visitors and locals alike have said they enjoyed visiting the mysterious landmark, and many are sad to see it go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Biden reacts to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine being fully approved by FDA

Panama City Weather: 8/23/21 Morning Forecast

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue puts out small fire on top of Seachase condo

FSU Panama City welcomes their largest first-year class

Springfield neighborhood begs for help after flooding again

Seaside Institute and Ascension Sacred Heart teaming up for vaccine clinic

More Local News

Don't Miss