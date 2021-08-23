Abandoned shrimp boat, the “Donna Kay,” deconstructed on Monday

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The renowned “Donna Kay” said good bye to her spot on the Cape San Blas beach.

The abandoned shrimp boat has been sitting on the shore for around three years.

A grant program was put into place earlier this year to remove neglected vessels from Florida shores, including the Donna Kay.

No owner was reported for the boat, meaning there was no upkeep or safety maintenance of the structure.

Monolith Construction started demolition on the structure to remove it on Monday.

The company’s owner, Chris Karagiannis, said this was a big collaboration of local and state officials.

Visitors and locals alike have said they enjoyed visiting the mysterious landmark, and many are sad to see it go.