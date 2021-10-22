50 for Florida holding fundraising runs for Port St. Joe community

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. — 50 for Florida is hosting its annual races in Port St. Joe Oct. 22-23 to raise funds for the local community.

According to the 50 for Florida website, the organization started in 2019 as a response to the 50 miles of damage that Hurricane Michael left in the Florida Panhandle. 50 for Florida hosts the runs to benefit the Gulf County area and raise awareness about local businesses and the community’s needs.

The events begin on Friday, Oct. 22 with a fun run in downtown Port St. Joe starting at 6 p.m. There will also be fun festivities for the whole family starting at 6:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 23, the 5k and 10k run begins at 9 a.m. in downtown Port St. Joe. Participants can pick up their packets from 7-8:30 a.m.

Funds raised from the runs go directly back into the Port Saint Joe area and are tax-deductible.

