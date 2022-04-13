GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office distributed 227 Easter baskets to kids as a part of their annual Easter drive on Tuesday.

The Easter baskets were given to children at North Florida Child Development in Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe.

They also distributed baskets to the Pre-K programs at Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe elementary schools.

Deputies said the fundraising was so successful this year that they were able to donate the extra funds to food pantries in Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe.