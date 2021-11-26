Gulf County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for Christmas toy drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure kids will wake up to a toy under the tree this Christmas.

Sheriff Mike Harrison and his deputies are now collecting items for their annual Christmas Toy Drive.

They’ve extended their program to not only buy toys with donations but help with food insecurity in the community.

If you aren’t sure what to buy, they’ll welcome monetary donations.

You can drop off those items and donations at the South Gulf County Fire Department, Gulf 2 Bay Construction, Capital City Bank, or the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

“The idea is to obviously to have presents under everybody’s tree on Christmas morning, luckily we are able to partner together through people in the community through our businesses and other organizations,” Harrison said.

The deadline to contribute to the toy drive is December 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/26/21

A Christmas family tradition continues in Lynn Haven and it's brighter than ever

Veterans celebrate Thanksgiving at Veterans of Foreign Wars post

From fighting fire to fighting hunger

Knights of Columbus prepare Thanksgiving meals for seniors

Panama City woman continues tradition of feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving

More Local News

Don't Miss