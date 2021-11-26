Gulf County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for Christmas toy drive

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure kids will wake up to a toy under the tree this Christmas.

Sheriff Mike Harrison and his deputies are now collecting items for their annual Christmas Toy Drive.

They’ve extended their program to not only buy toys with donations but help with food insecurity in the community.

If you aren’t sure what to buy, they’ll welcome monetary donations.

You can drop off those items and donations at the South Gulf County Fire Department, Gulf 2 Bay Construction, Capital City Bank, or the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.



“The idea is to obviously to have presents under everybody’s tree on Christmas morning, luckily we are able to partner together through people in the community through our businesses and other organizations,” Harrison said.

The deadline to contribute to the toy drive is December 10.