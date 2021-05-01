Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputy crashes into gas pump

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon at the SunStop in Highland View on Highway 98.

In a Facebook post from the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, officials said the deputy was heading west toward WindMark from Port St. Joe.

The driver of a box truck heading east turned in front of the deputy.

The deputy tried to avoid hitting the other driver but ended up colliding with the front of the box truck and crashing into the SunStop’s gas pump.

No one was injured and the Florida Highway Patrol determined the driver of the box truck didn’t yield the right of way.