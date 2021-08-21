Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies looking for suspect in connection to multiple car burglaries

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a series of car burglaries.

Officials said the burglaries took place over the last week in the areas of the Boardwalk and Seagrass subdivisions.

The suspect was captured on camera Saturday morning on Pebble Beach Avenue in Cape San Blas.

Authorities said he appears to be a white male driving a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.

The driver’s taillight lens is missing and the rear glass may have a monogram on it above the trunk.

Anyone with information on the identity of whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to call the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-277-1115. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Panhandle Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.