UPDATE: This story has been updated with other counties that announced closures for Tropical Storm Nicole.

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida.

Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day.

“With the safety of others in the forefront of our minds, we have decided to close all Gulf District Schools for Thursday, November 10th and Friday, November 11th,” Superintendent Jim Norton wrote in a news release. “State and local authorities are predicting intense winds which would make the operation of our buses too dangerous. Inclement weather is expected to begin in the early morning hours of Thursday and continue into Friday.”

However, Bay District officials have announced they have no intention of closing for the storm.

“Experience has taught us that this type of weather can be quite unpredictable and we want to be certain that every precaution has been taken to keep our students and staff out of harm’s way,” Norton wrote. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that will understand our need to take such precautions.”