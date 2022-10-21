GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Diana St. bridge will soon be torn down and replaced with a higher elevated bridge.

Gulf County received almost $5 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the uplift.

“It’s going to be used for what we call the South Diana Street Bridge in the Stone Mill Creek community,” Gulf County Assistant County Administrator Clay Smallwood said. “It’s a bridge and the bridge approach leading up to it that since Hurricane Michael goes underwater during heavy rain events. And so that’s the only way in and out for that community.”

When the bridge floods, first responders can’t access hundreds of Wewahitchka residents.

“When it’s underwater, they can’t access in and out, obviously,” Smallwood said. “And then obviously we can’t get first responders, EMS, firefighters, those type folks in as well.”

Smallwood said the bridge has gone underwater several times since Hurricane Michael. When it rains, the county has no choice but to close the bridge.

“You just have closed the road and it’s just unsafe because when it goes underwater, it’s not just stagnant water,” Smallwood said. “I mean, it’s rushing across the road. And so it’s really just not safe at all to go down.”

He said the county is awaiting funding but expects to receive money in the next couple of months. Once the project is completed Smallwood said residents will no longer have to plan around storms.

Smallwood said the bridge can be closed for days after floods. He expects a new bridge to be built in four years.