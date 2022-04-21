GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourism is growing in Gulf County and many people use golf carts to get around.

Local law enforcement is making sure everyone is obeying the laws and staying safe.

Golf carts are allowed on the roadways, but law enforcement officials said they have issues with people obeying the county and city ordinances.

In unincorporated Gulf County, golf carts are allowed on roadways with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.

You must be at least 14 years old to drive a golf cart.

Gulf County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Buchanan hopes educating residents will prevent golf cart accidents and keep everyone safe.

“We’ve got issues that have presented themselves with people operating golf cars on the walking path on State Road 30E which is illegal,” Buchanan said. “That is a state roadway and golf carts or motor vehicles are not authorized on that walking path.”

In Port St Joe, there are only two approved crossings for their state highways.

Those crossing are 1st Street and Highway 98 and Reed Avenue and Highway 71.

The golf cart laws are different within the city limits.

Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards said underage driving is a major problem they deal with.

“Don’t let your children that are not licensed to drive, drive your golf cart,” Richards said. “They can get a citation for being unlicensed and you can get a citation or even go to jail for allowing an unauthorized driver…drive your vehicle.”

Citations in Port St. Joe can range from $50 to $128.



“You have to be more safe than driving a car because you are in an 800-900 pound vehicle versus a 35,400-pound vehicle out here on the road and if you get hit, it’s not going to be good,” Richards said.

If you would like to read more about the county’s ordinance visit GulfSheriff.com/resources.