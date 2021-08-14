Gulf County hosts first Park Hopper Day event

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Tourist Development Council held their first-ever Park Hopper Day to showcase how tourism benefits their park.

“Tourism is the main economic driver for Gulf County so we just wanted to do something to kind of celebrate what tourism does for our locals and for our area and one of the things it does it helps fund the maintenance and improvements of our parks,” said DC Executive Director, Kelli Godwin. “So that’s kind of why we wanted to hop around to a couple of our different parks today and have fun and celebrate with our locals and our visitors.”

The event was spread across five parks in Gulf County…It started at lake Alice Park with local history and trivia, then to Honeyville Park for a local honey tasting and snow cones.

“This is a way that we can give back to our community and say thank you for sticking with us the last couple of years we have a lot of giveaways food trucks and different things,” said TDC Marketing Director, Adrianne Glass.

Participants in the event received a Park Hopper “Passport” which would give them a token for free prizes. At Honeyville Park, the token was for a free snow cone.

At Tom “Dooder” Parker Park there was a three-legged race, lessons to tie a fishing knot, and $10 off your lunch if you showed your Park Hopper “Passport.”

“Everybody is out having a great time spreading out in all of our beautiful parks and we are kind of saying thank you to our tourism industry we have had a wonderful big summer season so everyone is just out having a good time,” said Godwin.

At the fourth stop, Salinas Park locals could learn how to be on the lookout for turtles…The park hopping day ended with a beach clean-up at Veterans Memorial Park.

In 2019, Tourism brought in $141 million dollars to Gulf County spread across lodging, recreation, and food.

The goal of the park hopping event was to spread the word about how tourism keeps their parks nice and beautiful.